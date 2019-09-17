Minister of Communication, Dr. Pantami Tasks NITDA to Meet Global Security Standard

In line with the Next Level Agenda that emphasizes enhancing efficient and effective service delivery to Nigerians, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIIM has urged all the Agencies under the supervision of the Ministry to work towards ensuring they are all ISO Certified.

The Next Level Prime Mover gave this advice today while delivering his keynote address during the formal presentation of the ISO 27001; 2013 Certification to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), a process he initiated during his time as the Chief Information Technology Officer of Nigeria.

The Energetic Honourable Minister commended NITDA for upholding his legacy and ensuring that the Agency was the first public organization in the Country’s IT cycle to be ISO 27001; 2013 certified, he said, “Getting certification is one thing, retaining it is another task, I exhort the management of NITDA not to drop their guard as surveillance audit will be done periodically”.

Dr Pantami added that ISO 27001; 2013 Certification is a global Security Standard, as the initiator of the process, I am proud the Agency has met all requirements, this will enhance efficiency in service delivery to the public and also checkmate the menace of Cybercrime in Nigeria.

On his part, the Director General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi pledged to ensure no stone will be left on touched in the quest to implement all Ministerial directives and also uphold the global standards and practices in the day to day operation of the Agency.