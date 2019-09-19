Communication Minister, Dr. Pantami Charges NIGCOMSAT on Why They Should Exist

Heeding to the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to all Ministers which mandated the cabinet members to ensure that agencies under their supervision are effective and efficient in service delivery to Nigerians, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM has read the riot act to the Board and Management of the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT).

The Next Level Protagonist gave this caution today in his capacity as the special guest of honour, while officially declaring open the 3-day Board Management Strategic retreat of NIGCOMSAT with the theme, “Restructuring NIGCOMSAT Limited for the Next Level”, taking place in Abuja.

The Honourable Minister enjoined the government-owned satellite operators to think innovatively, act professionally, deliver efficient services and improve its visibility across the Country.

The Minister said “visibility means why you should exist, what service do you offer, NIGCOMSAT should be a household name”, adding that “in the ICT cycle, innovative ideas are needed, we should not be dogmatic, reading is very critical to success”.

Dr Pantami further urged NIGCOMSAT to build around performance, image and exposure, stressing that they are the three keys to career success if followed devotedly.