Major Players in Nigeria’s Oil Business Meets Minister of State for Petroleum

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) led by the Chairman, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, today paid a visit to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva.

The conversation centered on the need to seek long term solutions and sustainable responses to the downstream petroleum sector, challenges. The MOMAN delegation comprised of Clement Isong, CEO/ES of MOMAN, Huub Stokman, CEO of OVH Energy – Oando Licensee and Barry Imrane, Managing Director of Total Plc and in their submission, recommended a win-win approach towards ensuring a beneficial private-public sector relationship.

The Minister of State in his response called for an urgent need to sanitize the subsisting downstream distribution and marketing process to plug leakages and optimize output and delivery. Chief Sylva further pledged his commitment to emplacing a routine round-table dialogue that will bring operators and regulators together to ensure that lasting solutions are ideated and embraced.