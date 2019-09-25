Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Reiterates Importance of Strategic Investment While Meeting DAPPMAN

Yesterday, the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva received in audience the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) led by the Chairman, Dame Winifred Akpani, MD/CEO Northwest Petroleum.

DAPPMAN in a detailed presentation on the current state of doing business, explored the existing challenges while making a commitment to providing a robust proposal to fully outline demands. Dame Akpani further pledged to align the strategic buisness operations and goals of the member companies of DAPPMAN with the objectives of the Minister.

A collaborative meeting between DAPPMAN and relevant Agencies of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources was affirmed by Chief Sylva which will seek to balance the business objectives of downstream players with a heightened Nigeria first approach. He further noted the importance of strategic investments and its core relevance to sustainable development.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari expressed the readiness of NNPC to collaborate with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that mutual goals are embraced and adopted.

The DAPPMAN members in attendance include Hajiya Amina Maina , 1st Vice Chairman; Stilian Mitakev, Assistant Secretary; Monoti Adedoyin Adeyinka, Treasurer; Christian Igwe, Financial Secretary; and Olufemi Adewole, Executive Secretary.

Olujimi Oyetomi