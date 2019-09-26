Communication’s Minister, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami Signs Resolution on Behalf of Nigerian Government

Acting in his capacity as the Honourable Minister of Communications, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM has today signed a resolution of 153 Countries reached on international remuneration rates during the third Extraordinary Congress of Universal Postal Union (UPU), taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.

UPU is the second oldest international organization worldwide with 192 member countries. The organization is responsible for setting rules for international mail exchanges and makes recommendations to stimulate growth in mail, parcel and financial services volumes and also improve quality of service for customers.

Members of the Nigerian delegation include the Postmaster General, Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST), Barr Adebisi Adegbuyi, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi among others.