Dr. Pantami’s Directive Leads to 2.2m Improperly Registered Sims Deactivation

In line with the directives of the Honourable Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS FBCS MCPN, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has ensured that all improperly registered SIM card numbers have been blocked.

This was as a result of Dr Pantami’s directives that no improperly registered SIM card number should remain active beyond 11:59pm of Wednesday, 25th of September, 2019. Subsequently, according to the report submitted by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC on Thursday, 26th September, a total of 2,277,311 improperly registered lines have been blocked. As earlier reported, 6,830,249 lines have been revalidated since the directive was given. Dr Pantami has reiterated the need for all improperly registered SIM cards to remain blocked until they are properly registered.

This achievement within 36 days of Dr Pantami’s assumption of office is unprecedented. The Honourable Minister wishes to sincerely appreciate the Regulator and the Telecom Operators for working hard to carry out the directive in record time. He urges them to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the momentum is sustained.

The Federal Ministry of Communications is collaborating with the relevant parastatals and security Agencies to ensure that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the security of lives and property in the nation is not compromised through the use of SIM card numbers. Pursuant to this, Dr Pantami has directed that the profiles of persons linked to crime, aided and abetted by the use of SIM cards, should be promptly provided to the relevant security agencies when requested and a copy be sent to him for monitoring.

The Ministry will continue to work with relevant parastatals and security agencies in the background to ensure that SIM card numbers are not used as a platform for committing crime.

Philomena Oshodin

