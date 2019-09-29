Minister of State @FMPRng, Sylva, NNPC GMD, Kyari Visits OML 25 Communities and Facilities

Yesterday, the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, visited Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25 Communities and Facilities in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru LGA of Rivers State.

This was sequel to the resolution of the dispute on the operation of OML 25 between Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s joint venture partners, Shell Nigeria and Belemaoil Producing Limited about a fortnight ago.

Chief Sylva noted that the biggest beneficiaries of the agreement were not just the Oil Companies but the members of the OML 25 Communities and every Nigerian. He further name-checked the excellent signal that the resolution portrays while calling on the need to deepen it and sustain same.

Chief Sylva used the opportunity to commission the NNPC / Belema JV Portable Water Community Project, laid the Foundation for the construction of the Kula Primary & Secondary School, Kula Medical Centre, and Kula Training Centre for women and young people. He also performed the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the President Muhammadu Buhari 85 km Kula-Degema-Port Harcourt Expressway that will connect Idama and Kula to the rest of Rivers State.

Chief Sylva had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike with the members of his delegation including the Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd, Osagie Okunbor, President of Belema Oil, Jack-Rich Tein, Jr. and the head of NNPC’s Crude Oil Marketing Division, Adokiye Tombomieye.

Olujimi Oyetomi