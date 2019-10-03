We Achieved in 45 Days What Could Not be Done in the Past 7 Years – Dr. Pantami

The issue of improperly registered SIM Cards had been going on for the past seven (7) years, but this time around, within forty five (45) days, we were able to solve the menace, most of the telecom operators were planning to see me, I refused to see them and directed them to get back on track first, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM has said.

The tireless energetic Minister made this assertion today while making his remarks during a meeting held with a delegation from the World Bank Group, led by the Country Director (Nigeria), Mr Shubham Chaudhuri held at the Ministry’s Headquarters, Abuja.

The global partners were at the Ministry to explore possible areas of collaboration aimed at eliminating global poverty and making efficient use of the Digital Space in Nigeria.

Dr. Pantami also disclosed the key focused area of the Ministry which includes, Fostering a Digital Economy; Promoting Indigenous Technologies; e-government implementation; Increased Broadband Penetration; Digital Job Creation; Digital Literacy and Effective ICT Regulation.

Pantami said, “Nigeria is blessed with an average youthful population of 18.5 years that are digital natives, as the Honourable Minister, under my watch, the Ministry will work round the clock to come up with policies that would promote the Nigerian youths and support a digital economy”.