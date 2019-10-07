5G Technology Underway in Nigeria – Dr Pantami

The Honourable Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM has disclosed that Nigeria is undergoing a trial phased in her quest to deployed 5G technology in the country, championed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in collaboration with relevant security agencies.

The Next level champion made this disclosure today as a speaker, during the “GITEX Showdown Debate with audience participation; are we at risk of the next cyber-pearl-harbour?”.

The Minister maintained that vulnerability is inevitable as long as one is online, but the country under his leadership is coming up with regulatory instruments to guide her in the deployment of the technology.

Dr Pantami stated that developmental regulation will play a great role in aiding 5G technology, adding that capacity development will accelerate the deployment in Nigeria.

Pantami said, “cybercrime is perpetrated at the speed of light, while cybersecurity is at the speed of the law”.

Speakers at the session included Elisabeth Braw, Journalist, Senior Research Fellow – RUSI (Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies), Jawad Jalal Abbassi, Head of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – GSMA and Dritan Kaleshi, Head of Technology (5G) – Digital Catapult.