DG, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission Visits State Petroleum Minister

Earlier today, the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva, received the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Engr. Chidi Izuwah and the very top Management of the Organization in a duty visit.

Engr. Izuwah affirmed his optimism that the unrealized potential of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector will be realized while name-checking the robustness of the key priority areas of H.E. Sylva. He also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s championing of the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline Project.

Engr. Izuwah further outlined ICRC’s involvement in the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and the financing options available for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline while noting that the next level is envisaged to ensure an industrialized, wealthy and prosperous Nigeria.

H.E. Sylva opined that commercially viable projects as the aforementioned are better funded from private project financing options and supported ICRC’s perspective on collaborative funding models. He also applauded the work that ICRC has done in supporting the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit.

H.E. Sylva reiterated his well-known position on the need to change the narrative from problem diagnosis to proffering sustainable solutions while decrying the attendant paralysis by analysis that can occur when a solution-based focus is not emplaced.