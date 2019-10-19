Minister of Communication, @DrIsaPantami Bags ICT Industry Award

The unprecedented achievements recorded under 60 days in office as the Honourable Minister of Communications, Federal Republic in Nigeria, in which all parastatals under the supervision of the Ministry for the first time in history are synergizing their operations, all improperly registered SIM cards deactivated, Short – Term performance matrix of parastatals are being appraised, Digital literacy is prioritized, ICT leapfrogging Oil and Gas in contribution to GDP of Nigeria, the industry now taken shape and direction after suffering years of neglects.

The result-oriented Honourable Minister, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM was singled out for recognition by the Centre for Cyber Awareness and Development (CECAD) organizers of the Africa Digital Heroes Award, conferred the ICT INDUSTRY HERO Award 2019 to the Next Level Minister.

The accolade won on merit could easily be attributed to the uncompromising and incorruptible stand of Dr Pantami who throughout his tenure as a public servant has never for once been associated with tribalism, nepotism, corruption, favouritism, but rather a man of integrity, striving to leave a legacy, who works tirelessly to repay the trust and confidence bestowed on him by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR).

Yusuf Abubakar