Minister Urges NIPOST to Underpromise, Overdeliver

Postal Service: Minister Charges NIPOST to Underpromise, Overdeliver

To rejig the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and ensure it delivers effective and efficient services to Nigerians, in line with the present administration’s vision of bringing prosperity to the entire citizenry, the foresighted Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM today summoned the Management of NIPOST to brief him on progress made in implementation of the short term performance target set for the postal service.

This is a move to ensure that all agencies under the supervision of the Ministry are back on track and working around the clock to deliver on their respective Mandate.

The Honourable Minister while making his remarks, challenged NIPOST to work on improving revenue generation, efficiency, shun corrupt practices, block leakages and above all its branding, stressing that majority of Nigerians have a bad perception about the Nigerian Postal Service.

The postmaster general (NIPOST), Barr Adebisi Adegbuyi in his presentation, tabled the challenges facing the organization and called for the swift intervention of the energetic vibrant and untiring Minister.