Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Warns Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN)

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has warned Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Osun against shady practices and patronising illegal source of fuel for their business.

DPR’s Operations Manager in Osogbo, Mr Ademola Makinde, gave this warning at the maiden sensitisation workshop organised for IPMAN members on Thursday in Ilesa, Osun.

Makinde said patronising illegal depot was inimical to the nation’s economy and there was the need for all stakeholders in oil and gas sector to join hands in fighting the menace.

The workshop has the theme: “Oil and Gas Safe Practices: My Civic Obligation”.

Makinde, who described IPMAN as a partner in progress in Oil and Gas sector, said there was need for them to adhere to regulatory requirements for the sales and distribution of petroleum products in the state.

He appealed to IPMAN members to join hands with the department to sanitise the oil and gas sector by reporting those engaging in the shady practices.

“Let us make our environment and Nigeria better.

“Oil and gas does not only generate financial benefits but also cause hazard, if not properly handled.

“Consequently, the need for this sensitisation workshop in this zone is very paramount,” Makinde said.

In his remarks, Mr Wole Akinyosoye, DPR Zonal Operations Controller, warned IPMAN members against fuel diversion.

Represented by Mr Akinyemi Atilola, Deputy Manager, DPR, Lagos Zonal Office, Akinyosoye said fuel diversion attracts N200 per litre as fine.

“The regulated product (PMS) has already been subsidised and meant for a particular location to enjoy that subsidy.

“For you to bring product meant for Lagos to Ilesa for example, you have diverted the product and it attracts N200 fine per litre”, Akinyosoye said.

Earlier in his presentation, Mr Olusegun Dabor, the head of Operations of the department, warned IPMAN members against under dispensing of petroleum at the filing stations.

Dabor said such act was criminal and capable of undermining the integrity of IPMAN.

He also warned filing stations operating without or with expired licence to desist from the act, adding that DPR wil deal decisively with stations.