Gas Flare Commercialization Programme Committee Seats

The Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Programme (NGFCP) today, held its monthly Steering Committee Meeting which had in attendance the SteerCo members and Champions.

The Technical Adviser on Gas Business and Policy Implementation to the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (HMSPR) who also doubles as the Programme Manager of NGFCP, Justice Derefaka chaired the meeting and guided the conversation while name-checking the focus given to the NGFCP by virtue of its placement as one of the top priority areas of the HMSPR.

Those in attendance were Andrew Agi (Deputy Chairman of the NGFCP’s SteerCo), Engr. Nkem Agholor (Director, Gas Department, Ministry of Petroleum Resources), Abel Nsa (Assistant Director, Department of Petroleum Resources), Talson B. N. (General Manager, Renewable Energy Division, NNPC), Uzoho Chijoke (Commercial Manager, Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria Limited), Ere Iyalla (PTDF Representative), Edward Lafarge (USAID Representative) and Michael Weston (Gas Strategies, Representative) amongst others.