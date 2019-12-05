OPEC President Clebrates Nigeria, Saudi Oil Ministers

December 5, 2019
H.E. Manuel Salvador Quevedo Fernandez, Venezuela’s People’s Minister of Petroleum and President of the OPEC Conference 2019, welcomed Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Timipre Sylva and the Saudi Energy Minister, H.R.H Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman as the two make their debut appearance, today at the 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference held in Vienna, Austria.

In his opening address, Mr. Fernandez described Nigeria’s Sylva as “an oil industry veteran and will no doubt be a tremendous asset to the Conference.”

Nigeria’s delegation also includes the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, who is attending the meeting in his capacity as Nigeria’s National Representative at #OPEC.

