Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva Declares Open the Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive Board of APPO

Earlier today, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and the President of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO), H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva declared open the Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive Board of APPO, currently holding in Abuja, Nigeria.

The meeting which had in attendance, the Secretary-General of APPO, H.E. Mahaman Laouan Gaya and the Executive Board Members and Experts of APPO Member Countries, is expected to deliberate on the report of the APPO reform implementation as entrusted to Nigeria.

The Executive Board of APPO is also expected to consider the Report of the Secretary-General and the Report of the External Auditors of the Organization as well as the proposed budget for 2020. Chief Sylva urged the Board to be objective in its deliberations and put the future of APPO at the core of decision making.

The final report will be presented to the APPO Council of Ministers in the course of the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation which will hold on Thursday, 12th December, 2019 in Abuja, Nigeria.