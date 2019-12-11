Minister of State for Petroleum, Sylva Receives Nigerian Gas Association

In furtherance to the Gas Business priority of the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, he received a delegation of the top executive members of the Nigerian Gas Association led by the President, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, today in Abuja, Nigeria.

The President of the Nigerian Gas Association made a case for the need to increase the Industry and Regulator synergy in areas of shared interest while noting that such partnerships will upscale clear tangible markers of success under Chief Timipre’s direction.

Chief Timipre Sylva name-checked the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme which he echoed his desire to complete even as he made the clear assurance on providing a platform for stakeholders to come together and brainstorm on effective solutions to subsisting challenges.

The Technical Adviser on Gas Business to the HMSPR who doubles as the Programme Manager of the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme, Justice Derefaka lauded the Nigerian Gas Association for the immense support and informed of the Ministry’s zeal to quickly forge synergies.