Nigeria’s Dr. Omar Farouk Appointed Secretary-General of African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO)

Nigeria’s Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim has been announced as the new Secretary-General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO). He takes over from H.E. Mahaman Laouan Gaya whose tenure ended today.

H.E. Dr. Farouk’s appointment was ratified in the course of the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of #APPO which held today in Abuja, Nigeria.

Dr. Farouk brings with him extensive experience in International Energy Relations having served as the Governor of the Organization of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC) for Nigeria since 2015. He has represented Nigeria at the highest levels of bilateral engagements and is an alumni of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation where he retired as the Group General Manager in charge of International Energy Relations.

With this new appointment, Nigeria has firmly solidified its position in both Africa and the Global Oil and Gas Scene as an Industry Leader. In consolidation, it is important to note that the current Secretary-General of OPEC, H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, is also a Nigerian.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and the immediate past President of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO), H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva, has continued to effectively provide the unparalleled leadership that has rightly emplaced Nigeria as an Industry Leader.