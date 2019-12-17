The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E Chief Timipre Sylva, received a delegation of the Key Top Management of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc in Abuja, Nigeria.

The delegation was led by the Chairman, Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako, and comprised of Austin Avuru (Chief Executive Officer, SEPLAT), Ifueko Omoigui Okauru (Independent Director, SEPLAT), Roger Brown (Chief Financial Officer, SEPLAT), Dr. Chioma Nwachuku (General Manager, External Affairs and Communications, SEPLAT), Effiong U. Okon (Executive Director of Operations, SEPLAT) and Edith Onwuchekwa (Company Secretary, SEPLAT).

Dr. Orjiako applauded the choice and appointment of Chief Sylva as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, noting that the tutelage received during his stint as the Special Assistant to the erstwhile Minister of Petroleum Resources, H.R.H Dr. Edmund Daukoru had prepared him to deliver, excellently.

He further namechecked SEPLAT’s pioneer role of asset acquisition and how it has conscientiously grown into a fully Nigerian Company with a global outlook, stating that ” SEPLAT leads from the front.” He expressed SEPLAT’s readiness and commitment to supporting the domestic gas penetration agenda and a huge appetite for even more asset acquisition.

SEPLAT’s Chief Executive Officer, Austin Avuru noted that the solid homegrown capacity of the company has rightly positioned it to fully embrace public sector partnerships while stating SEPLAT’s successful ventures with Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Ltd (NPDC) and Nigerian Gas Marketing Company.

SEPLAT’s Chief Financial Officer, Roger Brown was excited to share SEPLAT’s solid balance sheet which he said was, a result of disciplined fund management and brand positioning.

Chief Sylva, stated that “SEPLAT is one of the Nation’s brightest spots” while noting that “the growth of SEPLAT has been very thrilling to watch.” He particularly applauded SEPLAT’s finance position of over $1B foreign direct investment (FDI) and local investment of over $300M.