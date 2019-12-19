Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva Visits Modular Refinery

The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E Chief Timipre Sylva will be visiting the Waltersmith Modular Refinery located in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Imo State.

The 5000 barrels per day modular refinery is owned by Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited with a key equity investment from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and is expected to be completed in May 2020.

Phase 1 of the project will deliver a 5,000 BPD Modular capacity refinery which will be followed by phase 2 targeted at delivering 25,000 BPD crude and condensate refinery; designed to produce gasoline, diesel, LPG, kerosene and aviation fuel.

This laudable project succinctly reflects one of Chief Sylva’s key priorities which is the collaboration with the private sector to aggressively increase domestic refining capacity.