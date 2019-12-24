JUST IN: Minister of Power, Sale Suspends Dr. Marilyn, MD NBET

Stepping Down of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company – Dr. Marilyn Amobi.

In continuation of the reorganization/sanitation in the Federal Ministry of Power, the Honourable Minister, Engr. Sale Mamman has directed the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company to step down with immediate effect.

In view of this the Minister had also directed the constitution of a 5-man investigative committee to look into the myriads of complaints against the MD/CEO with the view to restoring sanity in the Management of the company.

Consequently, she is to hand over to the most senior Director in the Organization.

Aaron Artimas