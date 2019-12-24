JUST IN: Minister of Power Suspends MD Rural Electrification Agency

Suspension of the managing director of the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency, Ms. Damilola Ogunbiyi.

Following some apparent infractions in the Rural Electrification Agency, the Honorable Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman has directed the Managing Director of the Agency, Ms. Damilola Ogunbiyi to proceed on indefinite suspension with immediate effect.

Ms. Ogunbiyi is to hand over to the next most senior officer in the Agency.

Consequently, the Minister has directed an immediate investigation into the activities of the Agency towards repositioning it for better service delivery.

Aaron Artimas