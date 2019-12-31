NCC List Authorized Space Stations in Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in exercise of its functions enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act NCA-2003, developed the Commercial Satellite Communications Guidelines for the telecommunications industry in Nigeria, which came into effect in November 2018.

In line with the provisions of Section 13 of the Commercial Satellite Communications Guidelines, the Commission to date, has issued Landing Permits to 55 Space Stations providing coverage over Nigeria’s territory.

This list of authorised Space Stations with permit to provide coverage over Nigeria is available on the Commission’s website via the URL https://www.ncc.gov.ng/technical-regulation/spectrum/list-of-authorized-space-stations-in-nigeria.

This is to inform all relevant stakeholders/operators in the Nigerian telecommunications market.

Henry Nkemadu