Minister of Power, Engr. Sale’s Stand of Power in Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Hon. Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman are dedicated to improving power supply to Nigerians through investments in Electricity Infrastructure and ensuring that all Nigerians have Meters in their homes and places of business.

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Power is investing in Electricity infrastructure across Nigeria. A number of Substation projects are slated for Initiation and Completion before the end of year 2020.

There are also a number of proposed Transmission Line Projects across Nigeria already approved through the Ministry of Power which are also slated for completion and commissioning in 2020.

These investments shall ensure effective transmission of generated power to the grid and onwards to Nigerians through their respective Distribution Companies.