Broadband Penetration to Achieve Digital Economy – Dr. Pantami

The Tech Savvy, Focused and Result Oriented Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS FIIM has reiterated the importance of Broadband Penetration in Nigeria, stressing that when it comes to Digital Economy, without Broadband Penetration, nothing can be achieved.

The NEXT LEVEL energetic and vibrant Honourable Minister made his position known today while making his remarks during the meeting of the 2020 – 2025 National Broadband Planning Committee.

A Committee the Honourable Minister personally inaugurated with the vision to drive a Digital Economy for a Digital Nigeria.

Dr Pantami maintained that the increase in Broadband Penetration will improve the GDP of Nigeria, citing examples with statistics of World Bank, World Economic Forum and ITU which predicted that a 10% increase in Broadband Penetration can increase the GDP of a Nation by 2.5% or in some cases, 3.8%.

The Minister further reaffirmed that Broadband Penetration is key to a Digital Economy.+10

