Nigeria, World Bank Power Projects Under NETAP

The @NigeriaGov in Collaboration with the @WorldBank has a number of projects ongoing in the Power Sector under the Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP). These Substation upgrading and construction projects are expected to be completed before the end of 2020.

Some of these projects also include reconductoring of transmission lines across Nigeria which are close to completion. These shall aid easy transmission of Electricity from Generating stations to Distribution Companies.

Proposed projects for the Year 2020 under NETAP include rehabilitation and reinforcement of substations and transmission lines in Bauchi, Port-Harcourt, Benin, Osogbo and Enugu. See Images for Spread and Connection of these projects, please.

Another Stage of the Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP) through the @WorldBank intervention involves rehabilitation and reinforcement of 330/132KVa Transmission Substation NTP-TR1 in Lagos, Kaduna, Shiroro and Abuja.