Dr. Isa Pantami Meets Governors on Broadband Penetration

As part of an effort to drive a Digital Economy for a Digital Nigeria, the Focused and Result Oriented Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM today officially held a meeting with the Nigerian State Governors under the umbrella of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

The official meeting was part of a move to brief the State Governors about the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy unveiled and launched by his Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for a Digital Nigeria, appeal to the State Governors to respect the resolution of National Economic Council (NEC) on the uniform price of Right of Way (RoW) charge of N145.00 per linear meter of fibre, brief the State Governors about programs and projects of the Federal Government and address the issues of multiple taxation of the telecom operators.

Dr Pantami further explained to the State Chief Executives the benefit of an increase in Broadband Penetration, citing examples with statistics and predictions of the World Bank, World Economic Forum and the International Telecommunication Union which states that an increase in Broadband Penetration will also increase the GDP of a Nation.