SGF, Boss Mustapha Represents President Buhari at Oil & Gas Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured international investors that their investments in Nigeria are safe.

Buhari gave the assurance at the ongoing Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja, on Monday.

The President of Africa’s largest economy, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha delivered a well-received message during the opening ceremony and officially declared the summit, open.

The summit which is the 3rd edition has as its theme: “Widening the Integration Circle: Technology, Knowledge, Sustainability Partnership’’.

he said that Nigeria as an oil-producing nation remained ready and accessible for legitimate investment from all interested countries, individuals and partners.

“Let me assure foreign delegates that their investments are well secured in Nigeria and a high return on investment is always guaranteed.

“It cannot get better anywhere,” he said

He added that towards achieving the realisation of a safe and secure investment environment, his administration had taken steps to reposition the oil and gas sector.

The opening ceremony of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit covered an extensive range of opinions that provided delegates with a refreshing and holistic perspective of the current state of play in the global oil and gas industry and prospects for the future.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Bitrus Bako Nabasu (MNI) in his welcome speech, noted that the resolutions that will be developed in the course of the #NigeriaPetroleumSummit will birth fresh ideas and technology that will be continent focused and solution-driven.

The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva in his ministerial statement at the opening ceremony of the #NigeriaPetroleumSummit, expressed optimism that this will birth the revolution needed for Africa to look inwards and scale, globally.

Chief Sylva further noted that the #NigeriaPetroleumSummit remains a Pan-African event designed as a meeting point for the oil and gas industry to introduce and harness new technologies and ideas that will enhance inflow and investments for global scaling.

Chief Sylva thanked President Muhammadu for clearly demonstrating his zeal and determination to see that the Nigerian oil and gas sector takes its rightful place in the global energy space.

Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Nigeria, Chief Timipre Sylva has officially launched the National Gas Transportation Code for Nigeria.

The National Gas Transportation Network Code aims to ensure that the wrong quality of gas does not go into the pipeline in addition to guaranteeing gas pipeline integrity, open access to pipelines and common understanding on metering.

It is also expected to provide a uniform platform in terms of guidelines for agreements between buyers and sellers which will ensure transparency and eliminate existing bottlenecks.