NNPC Launch Nitro and Rhino Lubricants

Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva headlined the Mega Launch of the various range of NNPC Retail Limited’s Lubricants which held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Nigeria.

In his value statement, Chief Sylva affirmed that the new direction for the product owner, NNPC Retail Limited, signals the beginning of great things expected from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the benefit of all Nigerians and other stakeholders. He expressed his optimism that the high-performance Nitro and Rhino range of NNPC Lubricants will fulfill the market penetration aspiration(s) and will indeed be a trusted brand for consumers.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari expressed his delight at the tenacity of the NNPC Retail Limited and applauded the leadership shown by the Managing Director, Sir Billy Okoye. The latter assured that more product lines will be developed to give Nigerians the deserved best.

The unveiling of the range of NNPC Lubricants was done in November 2019 and after a series of successful field tests, the launched products are now set to hit the marketplace, nationwide.