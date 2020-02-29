Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman Commissions Power Project in Katsina

The Honourable Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman earlier today commissioned recently completed Power Projects in Katsina State under the Federal Ministry of Power’s Electricity Distribution and Expansion Programme.

Part of the projects includes the construction of a 33KV line spanning 23KM to the Katsina Industrial Layout. Construction of a 33KV line spanning 17KM from the TCN 132/33KV Substation to the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University with a 33KV bus bar Extension and the 10MW Katsina Wind Farm.

The Honourable Minister reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s desire to evolve Electricity Generation, Transmission and Distribution in Nigeria.

After which the Minister and his entourage paid a Courtesy visit to the Katsina State Government House, where he was received by the Governor of the State, H.E. Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari.

The Minister also visited the Palace of the Emir of Katsina, where he was also warmly received by the Emir, HRH. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman and the Katsina emirate council.