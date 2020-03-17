How Broadband Penetration Will Help Digital Economy for Nigeria

The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM has reiterated the importance of Broadband Penetration in promoting a digital economy for a digital Nigeria, stating that “you cannot promote a digital economy without broadband penetration”.

The Honourable Minister made this known today while addressing journalist shortly after attending the industry consultations workshop on the use of television white space in Nigeria which was held at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Corporate Headquarters, Abuja.

The Minister said “The whole world today is about a Digital Economy. Adding that “The World Economic Forum predicts that over 60% of global GDP will be digitized by the year 2022”.

Dr Pantami maintained that NCC under his supervision has the Mandate to improve broadband penetration in Nigeria. Present at the gathering includes individuals from both the public and private sectors, representative of state governments, among others.