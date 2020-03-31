Prof. Osinbajo Participates in a Google Hangout Organized to Deliver Relevant, Real-time, Cutting Edge Public Health Responses

As we rise above the challenges thrown up by the Coronavirus pandemic, we are grateful for the young Nigerians developing and contributing innovative tech solutions to confront #Covid19.

They are collaborating with the Presidential Task Force, Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and other stakeholders to deliver relevant, real-time, cutting edge public health responses.

So it was a pleasure for Dr. Chikwe and I to participate in a Google Hangout organized by this team of young men & women.

Listening to their ideas, it was impossible not to be impressed by their commitment and dedication. They exemplify the Nigerian spirit of resilience.

Because of their efforts and that of many others capped by the Grace of God, Nigeria will beat COVID-19.

Nigeria will prevail!