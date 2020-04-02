Empowering Nigerians Through Digital Nigeria Programme

His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, launched the Digital Nigeria Programme on the 19th of March, 2020 as “one of Federal Government’s key initiatives that will empower innovators and entrepreneurs with skills required to thrive in our emerging digital economy”.

In furtherance to this, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, FNCS, FBCS, FIIM, is promoting options for digital training for Nigerians. This is especially important at a time when the world stays home to combat the spread of ‪COVID-19. ‬

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is partnering with a number of institutions to enable Nigerians acquire cutting edge digital skills within the comfort of their homes. One of such partnerships is based on the MoU signed with IBM on the 16th of January, 2020. Through this partnership and as part of the IBM Digital Nation Africa programme, the Ministry will be providing Nigerians with over 280+ hours of free learning & 85+ courses on key emerging

technologies like:

i. Blockchain;

ii. Artificial Intelligence;

iii. Big Data; and

iv. Cloud Computing.

Nigerians are encouraged to register today at http://idna.digitalnigeria.gov.ng. Users can also access the programme through the “IBM Digital Nation Africa” App on Google Play Store.

The Ministry will be sharing similar opportunities in the coming days on its social media pages, website and on www.digitalnigeria.gov.ng . These programmes will include training courses provided as a result of our collaborations with the following partners:

i. African Development Bank (Coding for Employment programme); and

ii. Huawei (ICT Academy Telecom and Information Technology Skills programme).

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is committed to developing the capacity of Nigerians to use technology to solve problems. We will also deploy technology to limit the disruption to education and the economy caused by COVID-19. Through the Digital Nigeria programme we will empower Nigerians to develop skills and build innovative solutions to tackle challenges within our community.

DigitalNigeria

Dr Femi Adeluyi

Technical Assistant (Information Technology) to the

Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy

2nd of April 2020