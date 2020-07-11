Engr. Mamman, Minister of Power Directs Power Contractors to Resume Work, Visits New Gagarawa Substation

The Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman has directed all contractors handling power projects across the country to return to their various sites as the lockdown by the Federal Government is being relaxed gradually.

He gave the directive during an inspection visit to the new Gagarawa 2 by 60 mVA 132/33 KV substation being constructed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN in Jigawa State over the weekend.

Speaking on the impact of the novel COVID_19 Pandemic on the power sector, the minister said the sector is amongst the worst affected with the entire value chain directly or indirectly counting losses.

“I can tell you that the impact of the pandemic is huge on the power sector as a real service provider. However, we have joined the government effort to restart the economy with the easing of the lockdown and opening of the interstate roads, I direct all contractors handling power projects to return to sites and work assiduously to recover from the losses recorded during this lockdown”, the minister stressed.

Speaking on the Gagarawa Substation, he commended the contractors for their unrelenting dedication to the project and said at completion will boost power supply to over seven local government areas including an industrial area.

Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State who joined the minister on the inspection commended the efforts of the minister for delivering the projects after lingering for over 20 years.

He thanked president Muhammadu Buhari for his continued support in delivering key infrastructure in the state.

The Substitution is ninety-nine percent completed and has been energized.

The Acting managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN who was in the minister’s entourage was directed by the minister to identify and ensure speedy completion of similar substations across the country.