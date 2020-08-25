Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman’s Achievements after One Year in Office

When the minister came into office a year ago with an Agenda to succeed and improve on the work done in the Power sector, his sincere gratitude to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for affording him this opportunity, His Excellency, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his Power Reform Working Group leadership and the colleagues within the Nigerian Government for their support.

It is the right of every Nigerian to have access to clean, safe, reliable, and affordable electricity. Attached is how we have fared so far in the Power Sector, knowing we can do better and we are constantly striving to do better.

One of our biggest challenges has been creating synergy within the sector between all Government Agencies under the Ministry and pulling all stakeholders towards the same direction, we have so far made significant headway on both.

With the cooperation of the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning we have been able to secure funding for major projects from our developmental partners across the globe like the German Government, World Bank and the African Development Bank Group.

We have averaged high Energy generation and transmission peaks, achieved new records and we are diligently working to do significantly better with new projects such as the Presidential Power Initiative – Siemens deal and others already active.

Metering Nigerians is at the top of our Agenda and we hope to have some exciting news on that front soon. Plans are underway to deliver a minimum of 300MW to every state in Nigeria through a partnership with Data Analytics & NNPC. Completion of all abandoned projects is also a top priority of ours

My first year in office also saw the Nigerian Government participate actively in strengthening the ECOWAS regional electricity market. Under my leadership, the Ministry and the Transmission Company of Nigeria have been partnering with the West African Power Pool (WAPP), a specialized agency of ECOWAS, and the World Bank, AfDB and other development partners on a number of regional integration projects.

Key among which is the North-Core (Nigeria-Niger-Benin/Togo-Burkina Faso) Regional Inter-connector Project, which is aimed at actualizing an efficient, unified regional electricity market, as part of the ECOWAS Master Plan for the Development of Regional Power Generation and Transmission Infrastructure.

This Master Plan will ensure that citizens of ECOWAS Member States, are provided with a stable and reliable power supply at competitive costs.

As we continue to strive for progress and development in the Power Sector in the years to come, I shall continue to seek for guidance and support from well meaning Nigerians inside and outside the sector. Thank you and God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬

Engr. Sale Mamman

Hon. Minister of Power

25/08/2020