COVID 19: NDA donates automatic temperature, hand sanitising equipment to NITDA

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has donated some locally manufactured temperature checker and hand sanitising machines to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The Commandant of NDA, Maj. Gen. Jamilu Sarham, while making the presentation of the items on Friday in Abuja, said it was part of the academy’s corporate social responsibility and efforts in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“The Department of Mechatronics and the Centre for Innovation and Creativity produced the item as part of our research and development conducted to reduce the spread of the virus.

“The academy produced 50 sanitiser dispensing machines which have been deployed to military barracks and formations across the country and some other governmental institutions.

“We commend NITDA for its various initiatives and efforts at deepening the penetration of Information Technology across the country.

“The pandemic has changed the way things are done and NITDA plays a crucial role at positioning IT as pillar of support at the peak of the pandemic,” he said.

Dr Usman Gambo, NITDA’s Director, IT Infrastructure Solution, while receiving the items, expressed gratitude for the donation.

Gambo recalled that the agency had different initiatives aimed at promoting ingenuity and innovations among Nigerians.

He added that NITDA organised a competition for Nigerians on reducing the impact of COVID-19, which had 15,000 entries while three innovative ideas were selected as winners.

He said the agency had partnered with other relevant organisations to help transform the ideas of the winners into products.

“The solutions developed are smart disinfectant chamber, ventilator and a portal for medical consultation without interfacing with a doctor.”

He reiterated that the agency, at the peak of the pandemic in the country, organised hackathon challenge and series of webinars aimed at coming up with innovative solutions to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

He also said that all plans were in place to commission the agency’s National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, which would help position the country to take advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The director added that the centre would provide a platform for Nigerians with creative ideas to enjoy government support and mentorship.

According to him, NITDA will soon start a Technology Entrepreneurship and Support Scheme programme to identify citizens with innovation, give them opportunities to develop their ideas and utilise their potential. (NAN)