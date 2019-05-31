Kwara Islamic Cleric Tasks Gov. Abdulrazaq on Good legacy

The Chief Imam, Oke-Agodi Central Mosque, Ilorin, Sheik Jamaludeen Murtadho, has called on Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara, to ensure he leaves a good legacy at the end of his tenure.



Murtadho who made the call on Friday in Ilorin in his sermon during the Jum’ah service, said the newly inaugurated governor would achieve this through the execution of people-oriented projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Abdulrazaq attended his first Jum’ah service as governor of the state for special prayers for the success of his administration.



The imam, who noted that the governor came from an influential family, prayed God to grant him good health, wisdom and a legacy of unprecedented achievements in the history of Kwara.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to let you succeed in this huge task of leading our state,” the cleric said.



The governor later visited the headquarters of the Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq Women Wing and his family quarters in Surulere, Ilorin. (NAN)

