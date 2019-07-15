Bagudu Appoints Dakingari as 2019 Amirul Hajj for Kebbi

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, on Friday, appointed a former governor of the state, Alhaji Saidu Dakingari, as 2019 Amirul Hajj and leader of the state’s delegation for the holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, in Birnin Kebbi.

Dakingari said the Permanent Secretary in the state Cabinet Office, Alhaji Sifiyanu Bena was also appointed as the Secretary for the 2019 Hajj.

“Gov. Atiku Bagudu has approved the appointment of the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Sa’idu Dakingari as the Amirul Hajj and leader of the state delegation, while the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Safiyanu Bena will serve as the secretary,” he said.

Dakingari said members of the Hajj Committee include- former Minister of Sports and Foreign Affairs Dr Sa’idu Sambawa, former Minister of Science and Technology Prof. Abubakar Ka’oje.

Others are- former Deputy Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Alhaji Salisu Namagare, former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Buhari Bala and the Acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Suleiman Ambursa, among others.

He said that the terms of reference of the committee includes- to supervise the conduct of the Hajj with a view to advising government on the best way of organising future operations among others.

“Members have been mandated to liaise with the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency on all issues pertaining to Hajj operations as well as ensuring compliance with all agreements mutually entered into with the Pilgrims Welfare Agency, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Airline companies,” he said.