Two-Storey Building Collapses in Jos

0
Uncategorized
July 15, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

A two-storey building has collapsed at Delimi, Butchers’ Lane, Jos, causing panic among residents of the area and passers-by.

Image result for Two-storey building collapses in Jos

Mr Kefas Yilrwang, the acting Managing Director of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB), who confirmed the story to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, said efforts were ongoing to rescue people who were trapped in the building.

Yilrwang, however, said that the cause of the collapse had yet to known as at the time of filing this report.

He said that personnel of of the board and security operatives were jointly making efforts to rescue people trapped in the rubbles of the collapsed structure.

He said already, an investigation had been launched to ascertain the cause of the disaster.

The acting managing director, however, said that no casualties had been recorded yet, but that all efforts were being made to save lives. (NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.