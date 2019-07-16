Gov. Buni Inspects Pilgrims’ Facilities in Mecca

On the sidelines of his Umrah visit to Saudi Arabia, H.E Governor Mai Mala Buni has inspected accommodation and other facilities organised by the State Pilgrims Commission for intending pilgrims who will perform this year’s Hajj.

In Mecca, the governor was at the facility opposite Bin Ladan Mosque on Ummul Qura Street where Yobe Pilgrims will be housed.

The governor was conducted round the facility by Mahmoud Abubakar, a representative of Manabir As-Souda Company which is providing logistics facilitation on behalf of the Pilgrims Commission.

H.E Gov Buni ordered that the beddings in the facility should be replaced with new ones and that the pilgrims should be served their meals in their rooms.

The governor reiterated that everything necessary should be done throughout the Hajj circle to ensure that Pilgrims have the best possible environment to perform their pilgrimage.

Bego