Army Provides Free Medical Services To 668 Beneficiaries In Edo

The Nigerian Army, 4 Brigade, Benin, said no fewer than 668 persons benefited from its free medical services carried out on July 4 and July 12 in Oduma and Uwan communities in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

Capt. Mohammed Maidawa, An Assistant Director, Army Public Relations and the Spokesperson of the Brigade disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Benin on Wednesday.

Maidawa said the free medical outreach, which was part of activities for the 2019 Army Day celebration held earlier this month, was extended to last Friday so that more persons could benefit.

He also said the exercise was to give back to the society what the society had given the Force as well as enhance Civil-Military relationship.

Maidawa said the exercise which includes general health care, as well as eye care services, witnessed the Brigade giving free medicated eyeglasses to 103 beneficiaries.

He further said that 130 insecticides treated mosquito nets were also distributed to the people.

The Army spokesman added that 78 persons were referred for further treatment, adding that the total number of persons registered during the entire exercise was the same as the total number of beneficiaries.

He, however, said that 652 persons were given free drugs during the exercise. (NAN)