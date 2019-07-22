DPR Seals 11 Filling Stations in Zamfara

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed eight additional filling stations in Zamfara State for violating various rules and regulations of the department.

The Operations Controller of the Department in charge of Gusau DPR Fields Office, Alhaji Ango Haruna disclosed this with newsmen in Gusau on Friday after surveillance patrol on filling stations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the department had on Wednesday sealed three filling stations in the state for operating without licences.

The development increased the number of sealed filling stations in the state to 11.

He said the filling stations violated rules and regulations guiding fuel marketing in the state.

“You know, it is a statutory role of DPR to make sure that all licenced filling stations operated within the guidelines given by the Federal Government.

“The essence of the surveillance patrol is to make sure all the manifested product from Southern depot to the state get to its right destination.

“Therefore the sealed stations will not be allowed to continue with the business until they comply with the rules and regulations,” he said.

Haruna appealed to members of the public to always report marketers involved in unlawful operations to the department.(NAN)