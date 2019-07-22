Internal Security: FG Urges Nigerians To Download Public Safety Alert System

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, has called on Nigerians to key into Federal Government’s security programs to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Ehuriah made the call when she visited Nigerian Internal Security and Public Alert System (NISPSAS) Mobile App Control Room and Backup Station on Monday in Abuja.

She explained that users of the app when connected, would immediately receive a response from security agencies connected to NISPSAS.

‘’I appeal to every Nigerian who has a mobile phone to apply for it and use it; when we use it, we will be able to take responsibility for our safety; the government has done its own by installing the App.

‘’When you call you can be assured that they will be a response, so please download this application on your phones,’’ she said.

The permanent secretary said that the world was moving toward the application of technology in every aspect and that Nigeria must key into it.

She expressed happiness to have NISPSAS, saying that ensuring internal security was the core mandate of the ministry.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of 2TOC Solution Ltd, Mr Benson Olatunji, said that the alert system was functional and had helped to curb 12 robbery incidents and had also saved four major fire disasters.

He said that the use of the alert was free and no payment was needed, adding that it was a public safety App.

Olatunji, however, called on the ministry to organise stakeholders meeting to provide more public awareness for the use of NISPSAS.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a demonstration of NISPSAS processes as well as the presentation of the mobile app console at the event.

The Federal Government in February, launched the NISPSAS to assist the public access prompt response to emergencies and public safety.

The facility is an integrated and single mobile application developed to assist the public access to prompt response to emergencies and public safety concern under the interior ministry’s Situation Coordination.

NISPSAS also assists the public to avoid downloading of multiply mobile applications as well as prevent confusion which might arise in selecting appropriate application to use in emergency situations. (NAN)