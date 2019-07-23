Avoid Treatment of Fracture by Quacks -Dr. Soug

Head, Department of Orthopaedics and Trauma, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Dr. Tom Sough has advised against patronizing quacks in the treatment of fracture and other bone related challenges. This is with a view to preventing such consequences as limb deformity, chronic infections, economic and social burdens in the event of amputation.

Dr. Sough who gave the advise while speaking at the Monthly Clinical Education meeting of the Hospital, noted that most deformities carried by people were as a result of wrong choices made by them and the activities of unqualified persons. He said while many carry the scar for life, some are denied the ability to carry out economic activities, thereby making them independent economically all their life.

Dr. Sough said that most patients who patronize quacks come off worse than they were after patronizing such unqualified care givers. He said there was the urgent need for a nation-wide enlightenment on the dangers of patronizing quacks adding that this would help reduce the trauma and low self esteem that victims usually face.

