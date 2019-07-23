Buhari sends list of 43 ministerial nominees to NASS, Keyamo, Akpabio, Adebayo, Amaechi, Saraki, Mamora, Mohammed others make list

President Mohammadu Buhari has sent a list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who read the list on the floor of the Senate, said screening exercise for the nominees would commence on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that there had been speculations over the list being sent to the Senate in the past two weeks.

NAN reports that out of the nominees, 12 of them would be returning to the Federal Executive Council as cabinet members, if they scale screening.

Among those returning are Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Muhammad Musa Bello (Adamawa), Lai Mohammed (Kwara), Raji Fasola (Lagos), Geofrey Onyema (Enugu), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Chris Ngige (Anambra), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi), Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Hadi Sirika (Katsina) and Osagie Ehanire (Edo).

The newly appointed ones are Olorunnibe Mamora (Lagos), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Pauline Talen (Plateau), Festus Keyamo (Delta), Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), George Akume (Benue), Sharon Ikpeazu (Enugu), Sabo Nanomo(Kano), Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Kano) and Rahmatu Tijjani (Kogi).

Other new entrants include Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Zubair Dada (Niger), Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Sunday Dare (Oyo), Maigari Dingyadi (Sokoto), Timipre Slyva (Bayelsa), Jedy Agba (Cross River), Mohammad Mahmood (Kaduna), Saleh Mamman (Taraba), Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), Sadiya Farouk (Zamfara) and Mustapha Shehuri (Borno).

More details later … (NAN)