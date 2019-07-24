Kebbi Govt. Distributes 10,000 Date Palm, 5,000 oil Palm Seedlings to Councils

The Kebbi Government on Tuesday distributed 10,000 date palm seedlings and 5,000 seedlings of oil palm to farmers across its 21 local government areas.

The Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Mahmud Kalgo, made this known at the launch and distribution of date palm and oil palm seedlings in Kalgo Local Government Area.

He said the gesture was part of the state government’s commitment to diversifying tree planting, especially Neem trees, Eucalyptus and date palm, among others.

“We will particularly like to thank Gov. Atiku Bagudu for graciously approving the purchase and distribution of 10,000 date palm seedlings and 5,000 seedlings of oil palm in 21 local government areas.

”This is a gesture of the state government on diversification from planting of Neem trees and eucalyptus to fruits trees.

“Fruit trees will undoubtedly lead to the creation of job opportunities as well as poverty reduction among our people in the near future. The socio–economic advantages attached to the planting of fruit trees are enormous,” he said.

Kalgo said the ministry had sent its officials to Katsina state to acquire training and management of the fruit trees.

“The ministry would be ready to assist in the planting and management operation of these seedlings to ensure their sustainability in the state,” he said.

The permanent secretary enjoined the councils to complement the effort of government in diversifying plants through fruit project in the state.

In his remarks, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Samaila Yombe, said the government had consistently produced seedlings of Neem and Eucalyptus in large quantities intended for various afforestation programmes.

“But today, the government intends to diversify the forestry sector of the state by encouraging the planting of date palm and oil palm seedlings which we believe, will go a long way in providing the necessary financial and socio-economic benefit to the people of the state,” he said.

The governor urged the beneficiaries to ensure that they planted, protected and maintained their seedlings successfully. (NAN)